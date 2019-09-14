Firefighters rescue woman, child from Beacon Hill blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a woman and a child from the third floor of a four-story building while working to extinguish a blaze overnight in Beacon Hill.

Crews responding to 22 Beacon St. around 6 a.m. found smoke showing from the first floor and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

The woman and child who were saved were evaluated at the scene and are expected to be OK.

One firefighter suffered minor cuts.

Damage to the building is estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

