First-ever Sean Collier Memorial Scholarship awarded to Salem State student

SALEM, Mass. (WHDH) — A Salem State University sophomore is the first recipient of the Sean Collier Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship is named for MIT Officer Sean Collier, who was killed by the Tsarnaev brothers in 2013 days after the Boston Marathon bombing. Collier himself was a 2009 graduate of Salem State.

“He loved being a police officer, he loved coming here. So to have somebody else be able to enjoy the whole college experience and moving towards a career in law enforcement, he would have been very proud,” said Collier’s stepfather, Joe Rogers.

The scholarship is awarded to a student pursuing a criminal justice major.

