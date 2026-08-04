BOSTON (WHDH) - A box truck crashed into three vehicles in South Boston Tuesday afternoon, and the incident was all caught on camera.

Video taken from a rearview camera in one of the cars captured the white truck first hit a pickup truck, then a Polestar, then a Volvo on Old Colony Avenue near the intersection of Dorchester Street. The Polestar and the Volvo were pushed forward several feet by the impact.

The driver of the box truck stopped after the crash, and police responded to the scene.

The driver of the Polestar said he was getting his hair cut when he got an alert on his phone that his car was hit.

“A box truck comes by and swipes three vehicles that were parked here, mine was the second car it hit,” said Rich Ridolfo, the driver of the Polestar. “It’s disappointing at the least, but it is what I’m worried about parking on the streets, especially here. People race through here all the time.”

The box truck driver had no comment for 7NEWS at the scene.

7NEWS has reached out to Boston police about any citations the box truck driver may have received, but has not yet heard back.

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