FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The first remote TSA terminal in the United States officially opened Monday, giving travelers flying out of Logan Airport the chance to go through security in Framingham, before getting to the airport.

Massport officials are hoping this pilot process will help make the flying process more seamless.

The first of its kind, passengers will be able to get through TSA before getting to Logan for $9. Reservations open 90 days before flights.

Buses will take travelers directly to their terminal. Currently it is available for Delta and JetBlue passengers departing between 5:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Massport hopes to expand to other airlines in the future.

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