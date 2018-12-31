Fitchburg police searching for ‘armed and potentially dangerous’ man

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fitchburg police are searching for a man Monday night who they say is “armed and potentially dangerous.”

Officers responded to the area of Summit Street about 12:56 p.m. to investigate the report of a disturbance, and upon arrival, it was learned that a firearm had been involved and that an armed and possibly dangerous suspect was unaccounted for, Fitchburg police say.

Two addresses were checked, one in Fitchburg and one in Lunenburg, and the suspect was not located and is still at large, police say.

Sanderson Cuevas, 22, is wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm in felony, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and threat to commit a crime, according to police.

Cuevas is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 190 pounds with black hair and a black beard.

