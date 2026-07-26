A large floating bar and restaurant went up in flames on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire on Saturday.

Fire officials say everyone was able to get off the floating bar called The Dive and a propane tank was removed from the vessel.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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