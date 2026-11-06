FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Downpours on Friday and overnight rain caused major flooding across the region and in several parts of Massachusetts.

Garrett’s Family Market and Gas Station off Route 28 in Falmouth saw heavy flooding. Trash barrels were seen floating in the parking lot. Nearly three inches of rain fell in Falmouth.

The business closed for several hours as staff mopped the floors and cleared blocked drains.

Hailey Ducharme works down the road from Garrett’s at Aubuchon Hardware. She explained how the flooding affected her work.

“There’s just a lot of either accidents or flooding,” Ducharme said. “There was complete chaos when I came in. Outside, someone’s car was almost completely submerged in water.”

Falmouth police ordered all evening shift officers to report to work early to assist with the number of weather-related calls they’d been receiving.

In Brockton, Westgate Drive flooded, causing drivers to get through several inches of rain. The flooding impacted several local businesses.

“It affects business every time because they close the road on both ends,” said Dave Halter, manager of the Salvation Army Family Store. “They put cones up at one intersection, and they block roads off, and people can’t come in anymore. Once this happens, we’re pretty much shut down unless people walk and find their way through the water.”

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