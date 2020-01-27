(CNN) — A Florida man was arrested on Wednesday night for pointing lasers at planes trying to land at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Charlie James Chapman Jr., 41, also is accused of pointing a laser at a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office helicopter responding to the incident, according to a news release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

CNN could not determine if Chapman has a lawyer.

According to the release, the helicopter spotted Chapman on a forklift and requested authorities to surround the location. Deputies tased Chapman after they allege he “grabbed a hammer and made a striking motion” towards them when they made contact with him. The release says a laser pointer was found in Chapman’s right pants pocket.

A video released by the Manatee Sheriff’s Office shows a man pointing a laser at an aircraft and he is later seen attempting to throw objects at the same aircraft.

“Chapman shot his laser pointer on a fixed wing plane four times and one time at the MCSO helicopter,” Manatee County police said in the release.

One of the pilots who Chapman is accused of aiming a laser at said he was hit in the eye and is having vision problems as a result of the incident, according to the release.

Chapman is facing charges of aggravated assault on an officer, pointing a laser at a pilot with injury, pointing a laser at a pilot without injury and resisting without violence, the release says.

Chapman was transported to the Manatee County Jail.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)