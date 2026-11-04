TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities said two people were dead, including a suspect, after witnesses reported a shooting Wednesday at Citibank’s sprawling business complex that employs thousands in the Tampa area.

Officers swarmed the campus Wednesday afternoon, and TV video showed long lines of workers streaming out of the office buildings. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on social media that it had “responded to an active threat and is currently clearing the building.”

The sheriff’s office said a suspect and one other person were dead. It was not immediately known whether anyone else was injured.

“We believe this is a targeted incident,” Sheriff Chad Chronister posted on the social platform X.

The Citibank campus in suburban Tampa includes four three-story office buildings that house thousands of the banking giant’s employees.

Citigroup said in a statement that it was “aware of an incident” at the complex and was cooperating with authorities.

Doug Merritt said he was startled when his son called him from the Citibank campus Wednesday, saying he had fled after hearing gunshots.

“He was very close to it,” Merritt told The Associated Press. “He left all this stuff where he was at and he was able to get out of there.”

For around an hour, Merritt said, he didn’t know whether his son was safe as he struggled to get in touch over a bad internet connection.

“I wanted him to get to safety,” he said. “I was upset.”

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