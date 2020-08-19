Flu vaccine now required for all Mass. students 6 months or older for child care, pre-school, kindergarten, K-12 and colleges

BOSTON (WHDH) - Influenza immunization is now required for all children 6 months of age or older who are attending Massachusetts child care, pre-school, kindergarten, K-12, and colleges and universities, health officials announced Wednesday.

The new vaccine requirement is an important step to reduce flu-related illness and ​the overall impact of respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state.

Students will be expected to have received a flu vaccine by Dec. 31, 2020, for the 2020-2021 flu season, unless either a medical or religious exemption is provided, officials said. Homeschooled and higher education students who are completely off-campus and engaged in full-remote learning will also be exempt.

The new flu immunization requirement to enter school in January is in addition to existing vaccine requirements.

“Every year, thousands of people of all ages are affected by influenza, leading to many hospitalizations and deaths,” said Dr. Larry Madoff, Medical Director, DPH’s Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences. “It is more important now than ever to get a flu vaccine because flu symptoms are very similar to those of COVID-19 and preventing the flu will save lives and preserve healthcare resources.”

