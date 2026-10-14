BOSTON (WHDH) - A former aide to Governor Maura Healey, who is on pre-trial release for state drug and gun charges, is accused of lying about finances to qualify for SNAP benefits.

Lamar Cook appeared in court on Wednesday. Prosecutors said Cook claimed to have zero income and less than $100 in his bank account when he applied for supplemental income for food earlier this year.

They said Cook received over $540 a month in SNAP benefits based on the application. He allegedly had thousands of dollars in the bank at the time.

Cook appeared in court in 2025 on unrelated charges. Prosecutors said he was involved in shipping cocaine to a state office building in Springfield where he worked.

Cook is also charged with unlawful possession of both a firearm and ammunition in that case. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Prosecutors said shortly after applying for SNAP benefits, Cook also allegedly received $12,000 in payments from his mother, who won roughly a million dollars in the Massachusetts lottery earlier this year.

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