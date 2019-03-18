Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas plays pick-up basketball with Emerson College students

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas surprised students at Emerson College on Sunday when he stopped by the campus gymnasium to play a game of pick-up basketball.

“Any open gyms this evening in Boston? I’ll pull up if there is some good runs,” Thomas said in a tweet on Sunday morning.

Any open gyms this evening in Boston? I’ll pull up if there is some good runs!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 17, 2019

Thomas posed for photos with multiple students at the Bobbi Brown and Steven Plofker Gym.

He is in town with the Denver Nuggets for a game against the Celtics on Monday night. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

After a memorable run in Boston, Thomas was traded to Cleveland following the 2017 season in a package deal that brought Kyrie Irving to the Celtics.

