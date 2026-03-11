LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A Lawrence police officer who was fired more than a year ago was arrested in Londonderry, New Hampshire Sunday, after being accused of impersonating a police officer and illegally using blue lights in his car, according to Londonderry police.

Mikel Beltran, 37, was fired from the Lawrence police department following allegations of innapropriate behavior with a 16-year-old girl during a well-being check, according to Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena.

On Sunday, police said Beltran was arrested after another driver flashed their high beams at him on Route 28 in Londonderry for driving too slowly. Beltran then sped up and flashed the blue lights he had installed in his car. The other driver then called police.

Londonderry police said an officer located Beltran parked at a military reserve center on Harvey Road. During the interaction, police said Beltran identified himself as a Lawrence police officer and showed a badge.

The officer later contacted Lawrence police, and said he was told that Beltran does not work there. Beltran was then arrested.

“It’s definitely concerning that his certification is suspended in Massachusetts, that he still potentially had some of their equipment, as well as the blue lights in his vehicle,” Londonderry Police Lt. Garrett Malloy said. “At this point it seems like an isolated incident. In Londonderry, there aren’t any immediate known other incidents where he’s pulled any vehicles over or impersonated a police officer beyond what he did that morning.”

Beltran was released on personal recognizance. He is due in Derry District Court on April 9.

