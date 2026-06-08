BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Massachusetts State Police trooper Michael Proctor filed an emergency protective order saying he is unavailable to be questioned Monday in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

In the filing, Proctor said the previously-agreed-to date no longer works for him.

Before he was fired from the force, Proctor was the lead investigator in the criminal case against Karen Read, who was acquitted of murder last summer after being accused of hitting and killing O’Keefe with her SUV outside a Canton home in January 2022, but remains a defendant in the wrongful death suit.

Proctor’s filing comes after her own lawsuit against state and Canton police alleging a system-wide failure of law enforcement that led to what she calls a wrongful prosecution.

Read’s legal team also released a series of shocking text messages and recordings they say show a culture of bias and misconduct among some of the investigators involved in the case.

One recording released by her team appears to capture Proctor using a racial slur while discussing an unrelated crash with former Canton police sergeant Sean Goode.

Both Masscahusetts State Police and Canton town leaders said the messages do not reflect the values or their departments.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)