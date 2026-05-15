BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A former paraprofessional at Ashfield Middle School in Brockton was arrested and is facing more than a dozen serious charges involving inappropriate conduct with minors, according to Brockton Public Schools and the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Nathan Kellum is charged with one count of disseminating obscene material to a minor, four counts of enticement of a child under 16, one count of posing a child in the nude, four counts of assault and battery, and four counts of attempt to commit a misdemeanor.

Brockton Public Schools said Kellum was placed on leave in April when school officials first became aware of the allegations against him, and he is no longer employed at Ashfield Middle School.

In a letter sent to families, Ashfield Middle School Principal Barbara Lovell wrote in part, “We have engaged directly with the student and family who we know to be most impacted by this situation to ensure they are supported. The Brockton Public Schools have actively cooperated with the Brockton Police Department’s investigation into this matter, and the individual involved no longer works for the Brockton Public Schools.

The safety and well-being of our students will always be our first concern, and I encourage families to always engage in open dialogue with their children and to review/supervise their electronic devices and online activities.”

Kellum was arraigned in Brockton District Court on May 8 and held on $5,000 bail, ordered to have GPS monitoring, a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, and no contact with children under 16. He is due back in court on May 27.

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