SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A former Salem, New Hampshire, high school teacher is accused of child endangerment and other crimes.

Daniel Bolster, 31, of Newmarket, allegedly asked a juvenile to flash another while on Instagram. Police say he also encouraged a student of his to drink alcohol.

Officials say Bolster was placed on administrative leave on April 8 for an investigation.

Bolster faces additional charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and attempting to get a juvenile to commit a lewd act.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox