SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A former Salem, New Hampshire, high school teacher is accused of child endangerment and other crimes.

Daniel Bolster, 31, of Newmarket, allegedly asked a juvenile to flash another while on Instagram. Police say he also encouraged a student of his to drink alcohol.

Officials say Bolster was placed on administrative leave on April 8 for an investigation.

Bolster faces additional charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and attempting to get a juvenile to commit a lewd act.

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