BOSTON (WHDH) - Another former MBTA employee has pleaded guilty to falsifying Red Line track inspection reports and committing overtime fraud.

Andy Vicente, of Bridgewater, is one of several employees arrested last year charged with consipiracy.

Federal prosecutors said instead of inspecting tracks they input fake information into reports.

At the time they said they were out on inspections they were hanging in the T’s Cabot Yard facility.

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