WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Weymouth police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting a man in custody.

Justin Chappell, 43, was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law in connection with a rough 2022 arrest during which investigators said he assaulted a man in custody by punching him multiple times without legal justification.

“He certainly regrets losing his composure,” Chappell’s attorney Ken Anderson said outside of court Tuesday. “There’s no dispute what he did that on that day and he came to accept responsibility.”

Chappell faces up to 10 years in prison. He will be sentenced in July.

