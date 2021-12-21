SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Grief-stricken family members were overcome with emotion after the body of a missing 40-year-old Woburn mother was found in Saugus on Tuesday and investigators say foul play is suspected.

A heart-wrenching scene unfolded in Woburn after news reached the family that the body of Sherell Pringle had been found in a marshy area along Route 107 northbound in Saugus. She had been reported missing by her son when she did not return home Saturday night.

“I called my mom, texted my mom, and no answer,” her son told 7NEWS. “I gave it a couple of hours and still no answer.”

Family members said Pringle had last been seen leaving a bar in Boston with her on-again, off-again boyfriend. They say he claims he dropped her off at her home around 3 a.m. early Sunday morning.

“I was home, I would’ve heard the door slam,” he son said. “My mom would’ve come in my room … and then gone upstairs to sleep.”

Sources tell 7NEWS Pringle’s phone was found in a sewage drain in Lynn and investigators are looking to speak with her boyfriend.

No arrests have been made in connection with her death.

No additional information was immediately available.

