Fourth NH resident tests positive for rare mosquito-born virus

EPSOM, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that an adult from Epsom has tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus.

The diagnosis marks the fourth person in the state to test positive for the mosquito-borne disease, officials said. The arboviral risk level has been elevated to high for the Epsom community.

The patient was hospitalized with a fever, abdominal and neck pain, and a headache. They have been discharged and are recovering at home.

Jamestown Canyon virus is transmitted by infected mosquitoes. There are no vaccines to prevent it.

Officials say people can be infected and not develop any symptoms, or only develop very mild symptoms for all mosquito-borne diseases, including Jamestown Canyon virus.

People infected Jamestown Canyon virus can develop more serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis. Early symptoms can include flu-like illness including fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue.

