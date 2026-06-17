FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - With the influx of international soccer fans in Foxboro for the FIFA World Cup, businesses in the town have been seeing record sales. One liquor store on Route One has also created a new kind of business for fans to feel welcome.

Route One Wine & Spirits has turned into a makeshift pitch for young soccer fans to kick the ball around ahead of the matches at Boston Stadium. Families even tailgated together in the store’s parking lot before Tuesday’s match between Norway and Iraq.

Eduardo Montenegro soaked it all in with his children.

“I have my three boys here today, so, very excited to bring them to a World Cup,” Montenegro said. “Some carne asada – we’re Latino. We’ve got some shrimp ceviche as well. Should be fun.”

The owner of Route One Wine & Spirits said his business has been booming since the tournament began, between the parking spots and sales inside his store.

“Saturday was a great crowd with both Scotland – which are well known, the Scottish, all the videos out there – and the Haitian crowd was great,” said Derek Civilinski, Owner of Route One Wine & Spirits. “We have an online platform that’s been very successful for the parking, and we have a great location for the liquor store, so that’s been a bonus, as well. It was good for business. The atmosphere was fantastic.”

Other businesses along the roadway said they were expecting to see more customers, but many tourists are staying in Boston and commuting to Foxboro for the matches. Those business owners told 7NEWS they are still ready to welcome any fans that may stop by.

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