FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Framingham on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle around 9 p.m. found a 39-year-old Framingham man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The vehicle that struck the man, a gray 2016 Volkswagen GTI, did not remain on scene, and the operator has not been identified.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the vehicle or its operator is asked to contact the Framingham Police Bureau of Investigative Services at 508-532-5924.

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