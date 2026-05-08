BOSTON (WHDH) - Just in time for Mothers Day, Zoo New England is celebrating some new additions to the family.

Caretakers at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston said a new grey kangaroo born in March is peeking its head out of its mother’s pouch.

They expect the joey to leave mom’s pouch in the next few weeks.

Three tiny prairie dog pups are also starting to explore above ground.

Franklin Park and the Stone Zoo in Stoneham are offering free admission for moms on Mothers Day this Sunday.

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