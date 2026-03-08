BOSTON (WHDH) - A step into women’s history on the Boston Common.

“Thankful Rice” or Kara Zeiberg is a tour guide with the Freedom Trail Foundation, which is bringing back its Revolutionary Women Tours in honor of Women’s History Month. The 90-minute tour covers women’s history in Boston and revolutionary women associated with the city.

“We talk about women from Revolutionary times … we talk about women throughout the 19th century,” Zeiberg said.

The your also features several modern women, including Civil Rights icon Coretta Scott King and businesswoman Elizabeth Arden.

Speaking of Sott King, Zeiberg said, “She’s known as the First Lady of the Civil Rights movement.”

The tours run every weekend through the end of March.

Learn more: https://www.thefreedomtrail.org/tours/revolutionary-women







