FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Downpours on Friday caused major flooding across the region and in several parts of Massachusetts.

Garrett’s Family Market and Gas Station off Route 20 in Falmouth saw heavy flooding. Trash barrels were seen floating in the parking lot. Nearly three inches of rain fell in Falmouth.

Westgate Drive in Brockton was flooded, causing drivers to get through several inches of rain. The flooding impacted several local businesses.

“It affects business every time because they close the road on both ends,” said Dave Halter, manager of the Salvation Army Family Store. “They put cones up at one intersection, and they block roads off, and people can’t come in anymore. Once this happens, we’re pretty much shut down unless people walk and find their way through the water.”

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