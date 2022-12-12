Delta Air Lines passengers shuffled into crowded buses at Logan Airport Sunday night after getting stuck on the tarmac for hours.

Some flyers told 7NEWS they were waiting on the runway for more than seven hours.

Passengers were later loaded onto shuttle buses as the airline tried to fix the issue, which they said was due to a lack of available gates.

“So it was about an hour flight plus three and a half hours on the tarmac until we finally got off,” Delta passenger Ken Riferre told 7NEWS. “They ended up telling us there were no gates available, so they sent a bus out to get us on the tarmac. That bus only fit about half the plane, so half the passengers were still stuck on the plane, half of us got off, and the bus was crowded and people were standing.”

The exact cause of the delays remains unclear.

