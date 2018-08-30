Fugitive captured after manhunt in Haverhill held without bail

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) – A Boston with an “extensive criminal history” who triggered a massive manhunt Wednesday morning when he fled from a vehicle that was involving a police chase has been ordered held without bail.

Elias Sudler, 27, was arraigned Thursday in Haverhill District Court on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, committing a firearm violation with three prior violent or drug crimes, possessing ammunition without an FID card, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and furnishing a false name to law enforcement.

Prosecutors say Sudler, who was wanted on warrants for stalking, sexual assault, and witness intimidation, allegedly tried to reach for a gun in his backpack Wednesday after a police pursuit came to an end near a CVS on Route 97. He was later flushed out of a wooded area on Carleton Street around 2 p.m. after he was bitten by a police dog. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver, Ishaq Abdul-Shafi, 35, of Quincy, was also arraigned in Quincy District Court Thursday on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for police. He was ordered held on $3,500 cash bail. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 26.

Sudler is due back in court Sept. 28 for a probable cause hearing.

