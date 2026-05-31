BOSTON (WHDH) - A huge crowd of emergency responders from across New England and state and local leaders attended a wake on Sunday for Boston firefighter and Marine Corp. veteran Robert “BK” Kilduff Jr., who died in the line of duty last weekend.

A stream of area firefighters and first responders made their way into St. Theresa of Avila Parish in West Roxbury during a procession that also drew members of the public, U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, Gov. Maura Healey, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Mourner Bri Thebado said, “It means a lot to know how many people love and support the fire department.”

Markey, when asked about Kilduff, said, “He’s an American hero; his memory will always be in the minds of people from Boston because of his sacrifice.”

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft described Kilduff as a “pretty strong fan.”

“I wanted to come and say thank you, and it doesn’t go unappreciated,” Kraft said, “and I say that from my whole family and Patriots fans everywhere. Thank you to Bobby Kilduff, a good man.”

Community members continue to visit Kilduff’s firehouse to drop off notes and flowers, and the message Sunday was clear: Bobby Kilduff will never be forgotten.

Kilduff’s funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.

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