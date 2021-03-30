Gaming sector still eyeing Boston conference in September

Regulators from around the world are planning to gather in Boston later this year for a conference to take stock of a changing gambling landscape, but the fluid situation around COVID-19 and travel restrictions has made it difficult to determine a final headcount.

The International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) and the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL) are planning a joint conference the week of Sept. 12 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place with the Mass. Gaming Commission serving as the host, Commissioner Gayle Cameron said last week.

“There was a real interest in coming to Boston. It’s a city that’s in demand for conferences and the work that we’re doing, frankly,” Cameron told the commission. “New casinos, integrated resort casinos — there’s lots of interest.”

IAGR and IMGL were supposed to hold their annual conferences in Boston in September 2020 but canceled the events due to the pandemic.

This year’s joint conference is expected to include dignitaries and keynote addresses, perhaps including one from Gov. Charlie Baker, Cameron said.

The organizations are expecting smaller crowds than usual this year, but Cameron said that a survey of IAGR members found many people leaving their options open in the event for the time being.

“The decision has been made to host this this year, although we do expect greatly reduced numbers,” Cameron said.

She said IAGRA is “thinking maybe a quarter of what they usually get and that’s somewhere between 300 and 400” and that IMGL is expecting about 100 attendees

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.