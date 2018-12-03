Garage fire in Leicester under investigation

LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are trying to determine what caused a garage in Leicester to go up in flames.

Fire crews responded to the scene on Cricklewood Drive on Sunday and requested a second alarm to help battle the blaze.

The garage and part of the home were heavily damaged by the fire.

Leicester fire officials said they were able to contain the flames to the garage and say the cause is under investigation.

