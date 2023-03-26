LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence firefighters extinguished a garage fire that broke out late Saturday night.

Crews responding to a reported garage fire in the area of 4 Champlain Ave around midnight found flames threatening to spread to other garages, officials said.

Multiple vehicles were damaged and the garage suffered heavy fire, water, and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

