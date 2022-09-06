WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Geoff Diehl arrived at his election night party in Weymouth Tuesday with his family and closest supporters as he waited for election results to come in, and his advisers were confident they’d shortly be making a victory speech.

Still, Diehl did not take the race for granted, and zigzagged across the state on primary day to make one final plea to voters, stopping for a beer before heading to his election night party.

The 53-year-old and four-term representative entered primary day fresh off of a tele-rally with former President Donald Trump the night before, an appearance his competitor criticized while Diehl said he welcomed.

“We feel like last night was a chance to reinforce that, even the President of the United States, who I felt gave us four great years of leadership, gave us a better economy, better foreign policy,” Diehl told reporters Tuesday. “I think he sees that I’ve got the same vision of making sure that we put the people first of Massachusetts.”

He added that as a former legislator, he knows that “working with Democrats is an important part of getting things done for Massachusetts.”

“There’s going to be times when we differ on policy, but there’s going to be a lot of times we can work together,” he said, discussing potential bipartisanship if he were to assume office. “I’m hoping to find that we have more common ground for the future.”

Diehl has counted himself as part of a “red wave” sweeping the country.

The former state representative voted with wife, KathyJo Boss, in Whitman earlier in the day. He later headed out to canvas across the region, including stops in Hyannis, Plymouth and Taunton.

Going up against Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty, Diehl is looking to run against presumed Democratic candidate and current Attorney General Maura Healey in November.

Diehl served on Beacon Hill between 2011-19, representing the Seventh Plymouth district. His most recent election was also statewide: a run for the U.S. Senate against Elizabeth Warren in 2018, where he fell short against the incumbent, 60.3% to 36.2%.

