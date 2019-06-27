Gillette recalling 90,000 women’s razors due to increased risk of laceration

(WHDH) — Gillette is recalling nearly 90,000 women’s razors that pose a higher risk of cuts during normal use, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The recall includes Venus Simply3 disposable razors that have misaligned blades. They come in pink, purple, and yellow colors and were sold in two types of packages: a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack, which included one free Venus Simply3 razor.

The ten digit lot code can be found on the right or left side of the plastic packaging. The UPC number can be found inside the package adjacent to the bar code.

Venus Simply3” – 4 count pack razors Lot numbers: 9003A17400 and 9007A17400 UPC: 047400315358 Daisy 12 + 1 Venus Simply3 razors Lot number: 9009A17400 UPC: 047400300712

Consumers are being urged to immediately stop using the razors and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.