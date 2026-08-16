NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of kids will head back to the classroom this year with everything they need to hit the ground running, thanks to Cradles to Crayons.

The organization’s Ready for Learning initiative helps provide more than 70,000 Massachusetts children with clothing, backpacks, and school supplies as they return to the classroom this year. At the organization’s Giving Factory in Newton on Saturday, volunteers handed out backpacks and supplies to those in need.

Cradles to Crayons says it is working to break down the hidden barriers to education and prepare children to feel safe, valued, and ready to learn on the first day of school.

Learn more: https://www.cradlestocrayons.org/boston/

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