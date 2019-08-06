Gillette Stadium offering buy-one, get-one ticket deal for George Strait and Blake Shelton concert

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Gillette Stadium is offering a “Two Ticket Tuesday Flash Sale” offering the chance to buy one ticket to see country music star George Strait on Aug. 17 and get another ticket free.

The promotion is only available Tuesday, Aug. 6, while supplies last.

The Two Ticket Tuesday Flash Sale is exclusively on ticketmaster.com until 10 p.m. and offers fans the ability to purchase any available ticket at any price point and receive the second ticket in the order (at same value) for free.

The BOGO offer will automatically be applied during checkout. No promo code needed.

Strait makes his return to New England accompanied by the six-time champion of NBC’s “The Voice” and Country Music Television’s 2012 Entertainer of the Year, Blake Shelton.

Shelton will be making his debut performance at Gillette Stadium.

Strait and Shelton will wrap up Gillette Stadium’s 2019 Summer Concert Series presented by Dunkin’.

