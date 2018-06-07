Boston teen shot, paralyzed as toddler surprised by hero EMT at HS graduation

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A girl who was left permanently paralyzed when she was struck by a stray bullet in Dorchester in 2003 was reunited at her high school graduation with the EMT who rushed her to safety.

Kai Leigh Harriot, 18, graduated Thursday from the Newton Day School, 15 years after she was left paralyzed from the chest down.

She was playing on her family’s porch when she was shot. The bullet struck Harriot in the back, shattering her spine.

7’s Kimberly Bookman captured the emotional reunion.

The @BOSTON_EMS EMT @BEMSOPS that carried Kai Leigh Harriott to an ambulance after being shot 15 years ago, surprises her at her graduation #7News pic.twitter.com/bJusLlE24W — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) June 7, 2018

The youngster inspired the community when she courageously spoke at her shooter’s sentencing and forgave him.

Harriot told 7News that she hopes people apply her message of forgiveness in their own lives.

Harriot is heading to the University of Arizona on a full scholarship in the fall. She plans to study veterinary science and the Mandarin language.

“I’m definitely not just the 3-year-old who got shot,” Harriot said. “I’m my own woman now. I’m ready to take on the world and see what I can do with it.”

