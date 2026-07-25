CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Rockets were flying in Cambridge this week as the Science Club for Girls’ Rocketry Program equipped local girls with hands-on engineering experience.

The event gave participants an up-close launch into aerospace, engineering, and rocket design.

Over two days, girls and gender expansive youth from underrepresented communities designed, built, and launched their own rockets — gaining critical technical skills, hands-on engineering experience, and problem-solving abilities that prepare them to thrive in STEM.

The program showcases the power of early STEM exposure and a supportive community in shaping the next generation of innovators.

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