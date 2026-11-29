GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Gloucester police are commending officers for rescuing a man who had been swept into the ocean by a wave on Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man swept into the ocean off the breakwater around 9:45 a.m. were directed by a witness to a man who had managed to climb onto a rock approximately three-quarters of the way down the breakwater. Equipped with a life jacket and rescue rope, Officer Santo Parisi reached the individual, assisted him onto the walking surface of the breakwater, secured him in a life jacket, and escorted him safely back to land.

The Gloucester Police boat and Gloucester Harbormaster also responded to assist with the rescue efforts.

The individual was treated by Gloucester Fire Department paramedics and transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for further evaluation.

In a statement, police said, “The Gloucester Police Department would like to commend Lt. Brian Aiello, Officer Parisi, Officer Marques, Officer Muniz, Detective Aberle, and Detective Testaverde, along with Gloucester Harbormaster Chris Lucido and members of the Gloucester Fire Department, for their heroic actions, professionalism, and teamwork during this rescue. We would also like to thank the witnesses who quickly reported the incident and assisted responding officers. Their swift actions, combined with the coordinated efforts of our first responders, helped prevent what could have been a tragic outcome.

This incident serves as an important reminder of the dangers associated with our coastline. The Gloucester Police Department urges the public to exercise extreme caution near the water and remain mindful of changing tides, hazardous sea conditions, and unpredictable waves.”

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