BOSTON (WHDH) - While the temperature soared into the 90s Thursday, a dozen beaches in Massachusetts were closed due to bacteria concerns.
State health officials said beach-goers should avoid swimming at the closed beaches in order to prevent illness.
Constitution Beach near the Orient Heights MBTA stop in East Boston was just one of the shuttered shores listed on the state’s website.
- Ashby – Damon Pond Beach
- Boston – Constitution Beach
- Marlboro – Richard P. Sharon Beach
- Revere – Short Beach
- Salem – Collins Cove & Juniper Point
- Saugus – Peckham Pond at Camp Nihan
- Templeton – Beamans Pond
- Townsend – Pearl Hill Pond Beach
- Westminster – Crow Hill Pond Beach
- Winthrop – Donovans & Halford
Check here for an interactive map of beaches throughout the state.
