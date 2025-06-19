BOSTON (WHDH) - While the temperature soared into the 90s Thursday, a dozen beaches in Massachusetts were closed due to bacteria concerns.

State health officials said beach-goers should avoid swimming at the closed beaches in order to prevent illness.

Constitution Beach near the Orient Heights MBTA stop in East Boston was just one of the shuttered shores listed on the state’s website.

Ashby – Damon Pond Beach

Boston – Constitution Beach

Marlboro – Richard P. Sharon Beach

Revere – Short Beach

Salem – Collins Cove & Juniper Point

Saugus – Peckham Pond at Camp Nihan

Templeton – Beamans Pond

Townsend – Pearl Hill Pond Beach

Westminster – Crow Hill Pond Beach

Winthrop – Donovans & Halford

Check here for an interactive map of beaches throughout the state.

