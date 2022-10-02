TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Records were broken at the Topsfield Fair over the weekend, with one more vegan-friendly than the other.

Bringing his appetite and a drive to win, Warren-native Brandon Wood collected the honor of being top dog during the fair’s hot dog eating contest, consuming 10 quarter-pound dogs and buns within seven minutes on Sunday.

Fair officials said the jumbo-sized hot dogs are the equivalent of 20 standard “dogs,” making Wood’s accomplishment no small feat. He also took home a prize of $204 in recognition of the 204th Topsfield Fair.

It was not the only record broken over the weekend, either. Jamie Graham of Tyngsboro entered the largest pumpkin ever for the fair, weighing in at 2,480 pounds, nearly 50 pounds heavier than the previous record.

There is technically still time for more records to be broken, too: the Topsfield Fair continues through Monday, Oct. 10.

