Good Samaritan jumps into action to help contractor who caught on fire in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A good Samaritan jumped into action to help save a contractor who caught on fire after his pickup truck went up in flames in Revere on Tuesday morning.

Danee Mathieson recalled looking out the door of her home on York Street when she noticed the man and his truck were on fire.

“I said to my boyfriend, ‘He’s on fire, he’s on fire.’ And then I look and I’m like, ‘Oh, the truck’s on fire. Everybody got to get out. Everybody got to get out.’ I grabbed the kids and we ran over there,” she said.

Freddie Sola also noticed the man in distress and quickly went over to help him.

“I just grabbed him there and tried to take his clothes off and go like that, brush it off,” he explained.

The contractor had been working on the roof of a home before he and his truck caught on fire.

Emergency crews responding to the scene transported him to a hospital for treatment of serious, third-degree burns.

Firefighters put out the truck fire, as well as flames that had spread to the front of Mathieson’s home.

She says she and her family are keeping the contractor in their prayers.

“We just hope that he’s OK. We don’t know what is going on but we pray that he’s OK,” she said. “I mean, he was conscious and everything and breathing when the ambulance came. He just had severe burns all over his body.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

