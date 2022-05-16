BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A good Samaritan is being credited with saving an owl that was found being attacked by a group of crows on the South Shore of Massachusetts over the weekend, officials said.

The Barnstable-based Cape Wildlife Center says the good Samaritan spotted the scuffle, recovered the stunned short-eared owl, and safely contained him until a rescue team arrived.

“Needless to say we were more than a little surprised when we opened the box and saw this endangered owl staring back at us,” the wildlife center said in a Facebook post.

The owl received a full evaluation and was determined to be healthy.

“His blood work, radiographs, and physical exam were all normal and he passed a flight test with flying colors. We suspect he was just a little stunned and disoriented following the attack,” the wildlife center added.

The owl has since been released back into the wild.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)