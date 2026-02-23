BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey has signed an Executive Order placing an immediate ban on non-essential motor vehicle travel in Bristol, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties due to the blizzard and dangerous road conditions. The speed limit on the Mass Pike has also been reduced to 40 miles per hour

The travel ban supports snow removal operations in response to the extraordinary snowfall experienced in the region during this storm so far. Roadway conditions are currently hazardous, and this measure will enhance safety for motorists, plow operators, and first responders. The travel ban will be lifted when Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver determines conditions are safe.

“This is a serious storm, and there are dangerous road conditions out there, especially on the South Coast. We have reports of abandoned and stuck cars on the roads, and tow trucks are having difficulty getting to them,” said Governor Healey. “While this travel ban is limited to the South Coast, we urge everyone across the state to stay off the roads for your safety and for the safety of plow drivers and emergency officials who are trying to do their jobs. Thank you to everyone who has stayed home and to those who are doing this hard work during extremely challenging conditions.”

MassDOT is also actively redeploying equipment to the South Coast to assist municipal partners with the snowfall. Motorists should expect a reduced level of service on highways statewide for a prolonged period.

Those who are exempt from the travel ban include:

Public safety vehicles, sworn and civilian public safety personnel, including those providing services at correctional facilities, and private sector security personnel

Public works vehicles and public works personnel, including contract personnel supporting public works operations

Public transportation vehicles and public transportation personnel, including contract personnel supporting public transportation operations

Government personnel conducting official business

Utility company vehicles and personnel, including contract personnel supporting utility response and restoration efforts

Personnel directly supporting storm response operations, including but not limited to emergency shelter personnel

Personnel supporting human services facilities, including but not limited to residential housing programs and human services shelter operations

Healthcare personnel, including but not limited to home healthcare personnel and personal care assistants

Personnel delivering or supporting services at healthcare facilities, including those that provide long term care and mental health care, as well as hospitals and other healthcare facilities

Vehicles and personnel providing critical supplies to healthcare facilities, including those that provide long term care and mental health care, as well as hospitals and other healthcare facilities

News media

Private sector snow removal equipment engaged in, or traveling in connection with the removal or clearance of snow and ice from public or private sector facilities

Patients traveling for the purpose of receiving urgent critical care, and persons traveling with those patients who are necessary to facilitate that urgent critical care

Travel necessary to maintain critical private sector facilities, services and operations, and to deliver or support critical private sector services and supplies in critical infrastructure sectors such as energy, fuel, financial systems, and the provision of critical commodities

Travel to support business operations that provide critical services to the public, including gasoline stations, pharmacies, food stores and hardware stores

Additional tips on what to do before, during, and after a winter storm can be found at Mass.gov/Snow.



