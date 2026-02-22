BOSTON (WHDH) - In anticipation of a strong winter storm, Gov. Maura Healey has declared a State of Emergency for Massachusetts, activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) located at Massachusetts Emergency Management headquarters, activated up to 200 National Guard members, and directed non-emergency executive branch employees to work remotely on Monday.

Widespread amounts of 12 to 24 inches of snow are expected Sunday night through Monday afternoon across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for central and western Massachusetts and a Blizzard Warning for eastern Massachusetts. Strong snow bands are expected to develop Sunday night with an accumulation rate of 2 or more inches per hour. With wind gusts reaching 40 to 60 miles per hour across the state and some reaching 70 for the Cape and Islands, blizzard conditions are possible, especially in southeastern parts of the state.

Heavy, wet snow may cause tree branches and power lines to fall creating power outages. Residents should be off the roads beginning Sunday night for their safety and the safety of emergency personnel who need to do their jobs.

The SEOC at MEMA headquarters will activate Sunday night. MEMA’s regional emergency operations centers in Agawam, Tewksbury and Franklin will also activate Monday to support any requests for assistance from communities impacted by the storm.

Healey has authorized the activation of up to 200 Massachusetts National Guard members to support storm response operations. Guard teams will ready high-water rescue vehicles to assist with the transportation of first responders and critical personnel in flood-prone areas. Working in close coordination with MEMA, the National Guard will pre-position equipment and deploy resources strategically to ensure resources are in place where they are needed most.

Healey has also directed that non-emergency Executive Department state employees should not report to their workplaces on Monday and is urging employers to consider having employees work remotely to the extent possible.

“This will be a severe storm that presents significant risks to public safety. We need everyone to take it seriously,” Healey said in a statement. “I’m declaring a state of emergency, activating the National Guard, and directing non-emergency executive branch employees to work from home. I urge all private employers to do the same. It is critical that people stay off the roads tonight and tomorrow. Our teams are working hard to prepare for this storm, and I thank the public works, plow drivers, first responders and everyone who is out there keeping people safe. We’re going to stay on top of conditions as they develop and will continue to provide updates as the storm progresses.”

How Residents Can Prepare

Drivers should stay off the roads beginning on Sunday evening. For those that do have to travel, plan ahead and take care when traveling. Fill up your gas tank and check your vehicle’s winter emergency kit. Clear snow and ice from your vehicle’s windows, lights, hood and roof before driving. Allow yourself extra time to get to your destination, if you do need to travel. Utilize safe winter driving practices, including leaving extra room for braking and stopping in slippery travel conditions. Don’t crowd the plow or maintenance vehicles. Stay back at least 200 feet and don’t pass on the right. Remember to slow down and move over if you see a first responder or emergency vehicle on the side of the road to keep yourself and emergency crews safe.

Prepare in the event of power outages. Fully charge your cellphone, laptop, and any essential electronic devices. Flashlights are safer than candles, but if you must use candles then keep anything that can burn at least a foot away and extinguish them before leaving the room or going to sleep. Ensure you have extra batteries for medical equipment and assistive devices. Take stock of your emergency kit and ensure it includes seasonal supplies, such as extra winter clothing and blankets.

If you use a generator for a power outage, be aware of fire, shock, and carbon monoxide hazards. Read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions before using it. Place it outdoors, not in the house or an attached garage, with the exhaust pointed away from doors and windows. Let the generator cool before refueling. Use only outdoor-rated extension cords. Test your Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) alarms to make sure they’re working properly and have fresh batteries. During and after the snow, check your outside exhaust vents, making sure that they are not obstructed by snow or ice.

If you’re able to, “adopt” your nearest fire hydrant. Clear the snow for three feet on all sides and shovel a path to the street. This can save precious minutes in the event of a fire.

Follow recommended safety precautions when using space heaters, a fireplace, or a woodstove to heat your home. Keep a fire extinguisher handy.

Additional tips on what to do before, during, and after a winter storm can be found at Mass.gov/Snow.

“While many of us wish that winter and snow would be over, it’s important to stay vigilant with a storm like this,” said MEMA Director Dawn Brantley. “The safest place to be throughout the storm is at home if possible. MEMA is ready for any requests for assistance from communities impacted by this winter storm. State public safety and transportation teams are prepared to respond.”

Department of Transportation

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers that snowfall is expected to impact travel in many regions of the state, from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. Travelers should allow for extra travel time and check forecasts for their routes and destinations. With significant snowfall amounts forecast, MassDOT crews will be pretreating roadways in advance of the storm and will be deploying snow removal staff, with over 3,000 pieces of equipment, available for deployment as necessary across the Commonwealth. Non-emergency vehicles should be off the roads beginning Sunday evening.

“With a significant winter storm expected with heavy snow fall and blizzard like conditions across Massachusetts, we urge the public to avoid unnecessary travel until the storm has passed. Our transportation crews at MassDOT and MBTA will be working around the clock to keep our roads safe and passable and ensure our transit system is available for those that must travel,” said Interim MassDOT Transportation Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phil Eng. “We urge everyone to plan ahead, use extreme caution and allow for extra travel time whether walking, driving or using public transit. With a storm of this magnitude, the public can expect that cleanup efforts will continue after the storm ends. I’m proud of our workforce for their efforts to keep everyone safe throughout the year and especially during times of inclement weather conditions.”

All RMV offices will be closed tomorrow and all in person service appointments will be cancelled tomorrow. Driver license hearings will continue to be held virtually.

“Blizzard-like conditions are expected at times, and travel will be very difficult as this storm moves through the region,” said MassDOT Undersecretary and Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Our snow and ice crews are preparing ahead of the storm and will be out in full force treating roadways. We are asking drivers to stay off the roads if possible, slow down if travel is unavoidable, and give plows and emergency crews plenty of space to do their work safely.”

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X, (formerly known as Twitter), to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Check local guidance. Many municipalities, including Boston, have issued parking bans.

MBTA

Due to the severe weather, MBTA subway trains and buses on Monday will be operating at reduced levels (similar to Sunday schedules). Customers, who need to travel on Monday, should anticipate longer wait times between trains and buses, many of which will operate on their Snow Routes. Please see T-Alerts for updated information. Mattapan Line service will be suspended and replaced with shuttle buses. All Commuter Rail lines will operate on their reduced Storm Schedules. PDF Storm Schedules can be found on each individual Commuter Rail line webpage. All ferry service will be suspended Monday. Paratransit users (the RIDE) should expect delays in service due to road conditions.

Clean-up and recovery efforts will continue around the clock, but it’s likely that service will also be impacted on Tuesday. MBTA riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts ,download the MBTA Go app, and follow the MBTA on X @MBTA, @MBTA_CR, and @MBTA_CR_Alerts for up-to-date service information. Check the MBTA’s Winter Weather Guide at www.MBTA.com/Winter for tips on how to stay connected and what to expect on the T during extreme winter weather. Riders may also find helpful: how to report bus stops in need of snow removal. The MBTA Customer Experience Call Center is open Monday thru Friday: 6:30 AM – 8 PM. The main line is: 617-222-3200 (711 for TTY callers; VRS for ASL callers).

Massport

Due to forecasted snow, there may be delays this weekend due to snow clearing and deicing operations. Passengers are encouraged to check with airline before coming to the airport and follow @BostonLogan on X for more information.

Department of Conservation and Recreation

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is monitoring the forecast and preparing its snow removal equipment for the agency’s parkways, sidewalks and properties in anticipation of a plowable event. DCR prioritizes plowing on primary roadways and parkways, as well as designated sidewalks, pathways and crosswalks that provide safe passage in the immediate proximity to schools while school is in-session. The agency is activating its statewide storm center Sunday afternoon.

DCR has implemented parking bans for agency-managed roadways and designated MassDOT managed roadways. The bans are in alignment with the municipalities where the affected DCR- and MassDOT-managed roadways are located. Please refer to local parking ban announcements for current restrictions. All parking bans on DCR parkways apply to both sides of the road. Vehicles parked on these areas during an active snow emergency will be ticketed and towed. If there is a parking ban in place in your municipality, please avoid parking on public streets to allow municipal and state plows to safely clear the roads.

Additionally, on Sunday, at 8 p.m., DCR will close Winthrop Parkway between Endicott Avenue and Broadsound Avenue in the City of Revere. The closure of the Shore Beach floodgate is necessary to mitigate storm surge. Traffic patterns will be clearly marked and DCR personnel will be on site.

To ensure safety and accommodate winter storm operations, DCR is closing all agency-managed recreation facilities including all visitor centers statewide, the Melnea A. Cass Recreation Center, and Dillaway Thomas House, and agency-operated skating rinks in Boston, on Monday, February 23. All programs at parks across the state will be canceled on Monday. Facilities are expected to reopen after snow removal operations are completed.

For the most up-to-date information on DCR closures please visit the DCR Park Alerts page.

Learn more from DCR on how to make your own more environmentally friendly liquid salt brine. Liquid salt brine – a mix of salt dissolved in water – serves as an anti-icing agent to prevent snow and ice from binding to the road surface, allowing for easier removal, fewer applications and faster return to a clean paved surface. This snow removal technique is more cost effective and environmentally friendly for municipalities, state agencies and consumers.

Department of Public Utilities

Power outages are expected and restoration may take multiple days. The Department of Public Utilities and the Electric Distribution Companies (EDCs) continue to monitor the weather forecast. The DPU and EDCs remain in close communication as the storm develops. The EDCs conduct daily storm planning calls, provide regular updates to the DPU regarding storm preparation activities, and the companies have put in place their Emergency Response Plans to swiftly address any potential outages. The EDCs are pre-staged with additional line and tree crews on the Cape, Islands, and other areas of the state. If you see a downed wire, contact 911. If you lose power, contact your utility.

Department of Environmental Protection

To address the handling of excessive snowfall amounts, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) provides Snow Disposal Guidance to local governments and businesses. The online guidance assists with snow disposal site selection, site preparation and maintenance, and emergency snow disposal options that are protective of wetlands, drinking water, and waterbodies. MassDEP also has an online mapping tool to help communities identify possible snow disposal options locally.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)