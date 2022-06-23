BOSTON (WHDH) - A team of engineers surveying the MBTA tunnels beneath the Government Center Garage discovered a column compromised from years of water damage Thursday, according to the developers of the garage.

The MBTA announced that they are partially suspending the Orange and Green lines having shuttle buses replace trains between the Green Lines’ Government Center and Lechmere stations. The Orange Line is suspended in full between the North Station and Back bay locations.

Police said that they have shut off the streets surrounding the garage to cars and pedestrians.

According to the developers, the column damage is unrelated to the garage demolition.

The Government Center Garage was previously under structural investigation after a partial collapse left one dead in March.

The garage was in the process of being demolished when a portion of it collapsed on March 26, claiming the life of 51-year-old Peter Monsini.

Monsini’s excavator and about 100 tons of debris fell nine stories from the garage and landed near the Haymarket MBTA stop, above the subway tunnels.

