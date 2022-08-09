BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that 57% of Massachusetts is in a severe drought, with 95% experiencing moderate drought conditions as the hot, dry weather takes its toll.

“Conditions seemed to have worsened over the course of the summer so far, and the secretary of the EEA just declared a level three drought in four of our regions,” said Director for Water Policy, Vandana Rao, at the Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA).

The Charles River separating Dedham and West Roxbury is looking more like a mud flat with puddles than a river. The dry conditions are leading to problems for the local wildlife and kayakers.

“I don’t remember seeing the Charles or its tributaries look like this ever,” said Massachusetts River Alliance Executive Director Julia Blatt.

Over the past seven years, there have been droughts in five of them, two being severe.

“All signs indicate that this is climate change, that this is how Massachusetts is and will continue to experience the changes in our climate,” said Rao.

Farmer Mark Parlee, has been struggling with his crops at his 100-acre farm in Tyngsboro, working day and night to make sure they are moist.

Parlee’s water supply, a manmade pond, is down about three feet. Parlee said it is enough water to run his elaborate irrigation system keeping the peaches, blueberries, strawberries, and flowers thriving.

“If you run out of water, then you run into trouble, but we have a good water supply,” said Parlee. “Before we put an acre in, we pipe it with irrigation.”

Cape Cod was upgraded to a level two significant drought Wednesday.

