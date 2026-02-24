BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey is lifting the travel ban for Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable and Dukes counties at noon on Tuesday.

Residents of those counties are still advised to use caution and stay home if possible until all cleanup efforts are over.

The state of emergency remains in effect for all counties except for Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin, while several communities, including New Bedford, Fall River, Brockton and others still have local travel restrictions and parking bans.

“While we are lifting the travel ban, the state of emergency remains in effect for some counties, and we urge people to continue using caution and stay home today if possible to allow crews to do their work,” said Governor Healey. “Our teams continue to be out in full force to support cities and towns after this storm, providing equipment and personnel to help with snow removal and other efforts. We know that there are still many households without power, and the utilities are working hard to assess damage and restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We thank the people of Massachusetts for their patience and caution while we work to get back to normal, and we are especially grateful for all of the workers who continue to be out here around the clock to deliver for our communities.”



(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)