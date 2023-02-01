BOSTON (WHDH) - Students at Boston Arts Academy got a visit from Grammy Award-winning rapper and record producer Lupe Fiasco on Wednesday.

The Chicago-born artist taught students about the business of music. More than 16 years after he released his debut album in 2006, Lupe Fiasco said he is excited about the current stage of his career.

“[I]m constantly learning how to kind of narrate or translate some of those bigger more professional things into a classroom setting that actually sticks,” he said.

Outside the Boston Arts Academy, Lupe Fiasco is also teaching a course at MIT this semester as part of MIT’s Martin Luther King visiting professors and scholars program, which focuses on the intersection of rap, computing and activism.

