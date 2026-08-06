PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - It was an emotional day in a Plymouth courtroom as Lindsay Clancy heard a medical examiner discuss injuries to her infant son, Callan. Callan died in his Duxbury home in 2023 when Clancy strangled the baby and his two older siblings with exercise bands.

Jurors were visibly upset. They could see Clancy sobbing and shaking as autopsy photos were displayed.

They heard testimony from a variety of witnesses, including the victim’s grandfather.

The jury paid close attention to Christopher Clancy of Scituate, who testified that his former daughter-in-law was a loving and caring mother.

“She was very, very good,” Christopher said. “She fed them great; she did a lot of things with them. Like the all-American family.”

Christopher said at times he found his son’s wife in a good mood, but other times she seemed quiet. The Thanksgiving before the January 2023 crimes was a case in point.

“Just not totally interacting,” Christopher said. “Almost like, nervous.”

Christopher said he stepped in to help when Lindsay got a little frustrated with her older son, 3-year-old Dawson, when he didn’t want to sit down at the dinner table.

“He was a handful,” Christopher said. “He was, he was a good boy… She took him by the arm to get him seated, but nothing crazy. Didn’t hit him, but you could see she was frustrated.”

Then the defense lawyer sought some clarification about the incident.

“Did you believe that she was being abusive at all?” he asked Christopher.

“No,” he responded.

Christopher also testified he was aware his son’s family had experienced struggles towards the end of 2022. His wife, a nurse like Lindsay, also got involved and tried to help.

“I knew she was having a hard time sleeping,” Christopher said. “She didn’t feel well. She had gone to the ER where my wife was working. Those types of struggles.”

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