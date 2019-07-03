CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A white shark got up close and personal with an underwater camera off the coast of Chatham last Friday.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy posted a video of the shark as it swam toward the camera.

Six white sharks were spotted last Friday, including two annual visitors — Scratchy, who was tagged in 2015, and James, who was tagged in 2014.

On Monday, researchers saw at least 11 great white sharks in Cape Cod Bay.

